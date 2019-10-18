Rain causes artificial flooding in M’luru

Heavy rain that lashed Mangaluru and surrounding areas on Friday for over two hours inundated many low-lying areas and caused inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The pedestrians and commuters, who were caught unawares by the downpour, were seen trying to take shelter under the awnings of roadside shops.

Owing to the ongoing work, the path and parking area in front of the Mangaluru Central Railway Station was flooded for the third time in this monsoon.

Due to the flooding, the passengers struggled to reach the autorickshaw stand and parking areas.

Clogged drains resulted in artificial floods on K S Rao Road, bus stop at Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi), Kodialguthu, Valencia, Kankanady and surrounding areas.

As many as six houses in Hoige Bazar area were inundated due to flash floods.

Veerendranath, a resident of a flooded house in Hoige Bazar, told DH that the narrow stormwater drain in the area causes artificial flood in the low-lying area.

“The authorities should construct bigger drains to facilitate easy flow of water. We have been facing the brunt of artificial flood during every monsoon,” he stressed.

A house at Khandige Nagamoole in Pavoor was damaged due to heavy rain on Thursday night.

All the inmates of the house, owned by one Keshava, had a miraculous escape when the roof of the house collapsed.

Heavy rain likely

The IMD and Karnataka State Natural Calamity Monitoring Centre has sounded ‘Orange’ alert in Dakshina Kannada district on October 19, following low pressure in Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area.

Heavy rainfall, ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, is likely to lash the region.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing. In the past 24 hours (ending at 8 am on Friday), the district has received an average of 39.3 mm rainfall.

Puttur has received highest rainfall of 48.3 mm followed by Mangaluru—42.7 mm and Bantwal—40.7 mm.