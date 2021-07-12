Rain continues to lash Kodagu district

Rain continues to lash Kodagu district

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 12 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 19:20 ist

Kodagu district witnessed intermittent rainfall on Monday.

The streams and rivulets are in spate. The flow of water in River Cauvery has also risen, owing to rain in Brahmagiri limits.

The inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir has also increased. The water level of the dam on Monday was 2,845.36 feet, while the maximum level of the reservoir is 2,859 feet. The inflow was 3,564 cusecs and the outflow was 80 cusecs.

Kodagu
rain
river cauvery
Harangi reservoir

