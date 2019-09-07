Rain continues to pound Mudigere

Incessant rain that continued to lash across Mudigere on Saturday threw normal life out of gear. Landslides on Mudigere-Thatkola Road disrupted the movement of vehicles. Half of the road near Banadevi Estate had been washed away in the flood. There is a threat of losing connectivity between Mudigere and Thatkola.

Water had entered a coffee estate at Kuduregundi on Kadur-Mangaluru Road and there is a fear of coffee plants getting washed away.

A huge tree uprooted and fell on the road near Doddalla, affecting the connectivity on the link road between Mudigere and Balehonnur. A footbridge at Araligandi has been washed away.

A majority of the roads that were damaged following heavy rain in the month of August and were repaired temporarily to facilitate the movement of vehicles have once again been damaged in rain.

The residents who had repaired the houses are now afraid of losing their houses once again following heavy rain. The electricity supply has been disrupted in rural areas following incessant rain. Even the mobile network has been snapped, inconveniencing residents further.

On the other hand, Kottigehara and surrounding areas too received bountiful rain. The residents living in the hilly areas are scared of landslides following rain.

On Saturday, Kottigehara has received 125.6 mm rainfall. A few houses in Chennahadlu are facing the threat of collapse. Landslides had occurred at Balooru in Kottigehara leading to disruption in the movement of vehicles.

A landslide had also occurred at Durgadahalli and the road has turned slushy.

Meanwhile, minor landslides had occurred in various locations in Charmadi Ghat. The water level in River Hemavathi has increased drastically.

Meanwhile, Tarikere experienced moderate rainfall. The wall of a house collapsed at Doranalu in Tarikere. The house belongs to one, Halappa.