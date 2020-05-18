Rain damages fruits, vegetables at APMC yard

Heavy rains washed away vegetables, caused waterlogging and triggered chaos at APMC market in Baikampady on Monday morning.

Central Market Merchants’ Association President Mustafa told DH that vegetable traders had incurred huge losses due to the rain.

“Without any shelter, we are forced to carry out our business in the pouring rain. The rain has damaged all vegetables and fruits. We can not sell vegetables soaked in rainwater. The district administration should compensate for the loss incurred by us.”

Mustafa warned that vendors would not carry out any business in APMC yard, if there was no further improvement in the basic facilities.

"Even godowns in the APMC yard are crumbling,” he said. Mustafa said vendors descend at APMC market yard in wee hours of morning.

“There market lacks proper illumination and we are facing harrowing experience,” the traders added.

Former MLA J R Lobo alleged that the district administration’s decision to shift the market from Central Market to APMC yard had landed vendors in deep trouble. The district administration had taken a hasty decision to shift traders to APMC yard. The elected representatives had failed to understand the woes of wholesalers, he alleged.

Lobo said the district administration, MP, district in charge minister and MLAs had failed to protect the interest of the wholesale dealers.