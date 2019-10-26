Rain destroys paddy fields, damages houses

Incessant rain and salt water intrusion have destroyed hundreds of acres of paddy fields in Hejamadi.

The growth of sprout has been affected due to salinity in the water.

When informed about the salt water intrusion into paddy fields, Hejamadi Gram Panchayat President Vishalakshi Putran, Vice president Sudhakar Karkera, Kaup Tahsildar Mohammed Isaac and Revenue Inspector Ravishankar visited the spot to assess the loss.

The rains have ruined the prospect of growing vegetables in Parapatta, Koppala and Nadikudru areas, located close to River Shambhavi, in the region.

The intrusion of saline water into the paddy fields has left farmers in tears.

The paddy crop in some areas was, however, harvested and farmers were preparing their fields to grow vegetables.

Sea erosion has intensified along Padubidri beach. Waves have washed away coconut trees in Padukere.

Vasanthi Salian, a resident of Padukere, has been residing in fear as gigantic waves have been lashing on the walls of her house.

A tree fell and damaged the house of one Shashidhar Salian in Kadekar in Udupi taluk.

Purushotham Kotian’s house was also damaged after a tree fell in Bada village in Kaup taluk. A house in Padu village, owned by one Shantharam Shetty, was also damaged. Gusty winds damaged the house of one Udaya Acharya in Kurkalu village in Kaup.Many boats that had ventured into sea from Malpe harbour have sought shelter at Karwar harbour in Uttara Kannada district.

The district has received an average of 74.90 mm rainfall. Udupi taluk has received— 78.7 mm rain, Karkala—64.4 mm rain and Kundapura—79.8 mm rain in the past 24 hours.