Rain fury: Karle villagers in distress

The farmers in Karle village in Samse Gram Panchayat had not depended on commercial crops for their livelihood. However, the recent rain coupled with flood had taken away paddy fields—their source of livelihood.

The breaching of the Karle stream has changed the entire topography of the paddy fields in the village. The tribals are unable to carry out farming in the paddy field and are worried about their future.

There are 22 houses belonging to Gowdalu tribal community in Karle village. These tribes have incurred vast damage to their properties.

According to residents, "Several trees have been uprooted on the road and landslides have occurred at several locations in the village. The road has been cleared only till Karle community hall. The roads that lead to the houses of the villagers are still covered with heaps of soil. A footbridge has been washed away by the flood. As a result, there is no connectivity to eight to ten houses in the village."

The houses in the village were connected with electricity last year. Unfortunately, a majority of the electricity poles have been uprooted and the villagers are living in darkness.

At least four culverts in the village have been washed away. As a result, the tribals have to climb the hillock to reach Balagal Ashrama School, where PDS is supplied to them.

Resident Anand said, "We were supplied with ration a few days ago. We travelled till Kalakodu in a vehicle. Later, we carried the ration on our heads to reach the village. How should we carry a patient from the village to Kalasa for treatment?"

Samse GP PDO Yamuna said, "Kalakodu-Karle road has been repaired. The interior roads will be repaired shortly."