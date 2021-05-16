Rain, gusty winds lash Kodagu

The rain continued to lash Kodagu district since Friday night. The rain, coupled with gusty winds, brought down the mercury level in the district.

Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Kakkabbe and Gonikoppa experienced bountiful rainfall.

With the continuous rainfall, the water level in River Cauvery, streams and rivulets have increased slightly.

The district administration has directed those residing on the banks of the river at Karadigodu and Guhya to move to safer locations.

Trees have been uprooted in various locations and the power supply was snapped in villages. All the agriculture activities were suspended following the rainfall.

As a precautionary measure, NDRF personnel have been called to the district. A team of 20 members has been camping in the district.

Chembebellur, Devanageri, Ammathi, Ontiyangadi, Bittangala, Arji, Makutta, Perumbadi, Betoli, Heggala and surrounding areas in Virajpet taluk experienced bountiful rainfall.

The heavy rain has created fear among the residents of Arasunagara, Malethirikebetta, Ayyappa Betta, Nehrunagara and other hilly areas. The residents have already been directed to shift to safer locations.

A retaining wall near the house of K Umesh Uthappa has collapsed at Kunjila. As a result, a portion of the house has been damaged.