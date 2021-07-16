Rain hits power supply, citizens in dark for hours

The torrential rain and strong winds resulted in power cuts for several hours in the interior areas of Napoklu.

Those working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic are inconvenienced by the disruption in power supply.

Several villages in Ballamavati, Emmemadu, Konanjageri and Nariyandada are affected by the disruption in power supply.

Owing to the negligence of CESC, the residents have been facing frequent power cuts in Cheyyandane, Nariyandada, Kokeri and Chelavara villages, alleged residents.

The frequent power cuts have affected students pursuing their online education and those working from home, said BJP Yuva Morcha vice president Pawan Thotambail.

If the same situation prevails, then the villagers will stage a protest in front of the DC's office, he warned.

The gusty winds have affected electricity lines in Nelaji, Emmemadu, Doddapulikoty and Peroor and the authorities are yet to restore the power supply. The villagers spend a majority of their monsoon in darkness, said Kumar Somanna, a resident of Peroor.

The CESC has failed to carry out repair works in summer and the villagers face the brunt in the monsoon, he alleged.