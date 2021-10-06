Rain in Kodagu, power supply disrupted

Various parts of Kodagu district received showers on Tuesday night. There was moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

Electrical appliances in several houses were burnt due to lightning in Somwarpet town on Tuesday evening.

Stormwater gushed into the houses behind Sweepers’ Colony, causing inconvenience to residents. The power supply was also disrupted.

The compound wall of a house belonging to coffee grower M L Nagaraju in Yadavare village collapsed due to rain.

Somwarpet taluk has received 205.5 cm rain so far. It was 167 cm rainfall during the corresponding period last year.

In the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Wednesday), Kasaba hobli has received 5.2 cm of rain, while Shanivarasanthe got 4.8 cm, Kushalnagar got 3.44 cm and Suntikoppa received 2.6 cm of rainfall.