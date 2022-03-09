Rain in parts of Dakshina Kannada

Heavy rain coupled with lightning and thunder lashed various parts of Dakshina Kannada in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The region received rain for more than an hour.

In a tweet, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had forecasted scattered-widespread very light to moderate rain likely over Malnad and adjoining South Interior Karnataka districts and isolated to scattered very light rain likely over Coastal Karnataka and adjoining North Interior Karnataka district and dry weather very likely to prevail over remaining districts.

The sudden rainfall in the early morning inconvenienced those who go for a walk.

The rain that lashed the city brought down the temperature, providing relief to the residents.

A huge tree fell on a lorry at Rosario Road in Mangaluru. Lorry driver Purushotham escaped unhurt. The fire service personnel cleared the fallen tree.

Munnur in the district received 6 cm rainfall, Subrahmanya - 5 cm rain and Mangaluru - 3 cm rainfall.

In fact, parts of Sullia and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada had experienced showers on Tuesday night.

The sudden showers had inconvenienced the farmers who had kept arecanuts for drying in the open yard.