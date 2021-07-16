Rain intensity reduces in Kodagu

The intensity of rain reduced in Kodagu on Friday. Various parts of the district received intermittent rain. The water level in Triveni Sangama and River Cauvery receded.

During the last 24 hours ending on Friday morning at 8.30 am, the district received an average rainfall of 51.88 mm. The rainfall during the corresponding period last year was 39.33 mm.

The district has received an average of 1,236.12 mm rain since January. The amount of rainfall during the same period last year was 763.31 mm.

The amount of rainfall in various places is as follows: Madikeri Kasaba - 78.80 mm, Napoklu - 65.20 mm, Sampaje - 45 mm, Bhagamandala - 85.60 mm, Virajpet Kasaba - 45.20 mm, Hudikeri - 44.50 mm, Srimangala - 35.40 mm, Ponnampet - 48.20 mm, Ammatti - 24 mm, Balele - 25 mm, Somwarpet Kasaba - 44.40 mm, Shanivarasanthe - 29.60 mm, Shantalli - 94.80 mm, Kodlipet - 35.60 mm, Kushalnagar - 32 mm, Suntikoppa - 63.20 mm.

The water level at Harangi reservoir was 2,857.07 feet on Friday. The maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. The inflow was 16,190 cusecs and the outflow was 3,329 cusecs.

Assistance provided

Due to heavy rainfall, people residing on the banks of Payaswini at Koinadu, have been shifted to the relief centres.

Families which are in distress were provided with food kits by Kodagu Rakshana Vedike president Pawan Pemmaiah and other office-bearers.

The Vedike will extend help to those affected by heavy rain, said Pawan.