Rain lashes coffee land

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 02 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 20:04 ist
An autorickshaw wades through a flooded road at Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk on Saturday evening. DH photo

Heavy rain lashed different parts of the district on Saturday.

Tarikere, Shivani, Ajjampura, Chikkamagaluru, Kottigehara and surrounding areas received bountiful rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Rain in plain and Malnad areas has brought a smile on the face of the farmers, who have already started levelling the land for farming activities. 

Suntikoppa hobli in Kodagu district too received rain accompanied by lightning. The rain lashed Kodagarahalli, Kedakal, Balekadur, Panya and surrounding areas. 

