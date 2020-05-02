Rain lashes coffee land

Heavy rain lashed different parts of the district on Saturday.

Tarikere, Shivani, Ajjampura, Chikkamagaluru, Kottigehara and surrounding areas received bountiful rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Rain in plain and Malnad areas has brought a smile on the face of the farmers, who have already started levelling the land for farming activities.

Suntikoppa hobli in Kodagu district too received rain accompanied by lightning. The rain lashed Kodagarahalli, Kedakal, Balekadur, Panya and surrounding areas.