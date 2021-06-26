Rain lashes Kodagu district

The monsoon rain, which had taken a break in Kodagu for the last couple of days, resumed on Saturday afternoon.

The district has been receiving good rainfall. On Saturday, there was a cloudy sky and the showers started in the afternoon.

Rain lashed Madikeri, Cherambane, Bakka, Napoklu and Talacauvery regions.

Agricultural activities have gained pace in the district. Farmers are preparing for paddy transplantation.

Reservoir levels

The water level in Harangi reservoir on Saturday was 2,839.68 feet, while the maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. The inflow was 507 cusecs and outflow was 80 cusecs.