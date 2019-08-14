Rain leaves Kankodi, Kotemakki residents in the lurch

Heavy rain has taken a toll the residents of Kotemakki and Kankodu near Kalasa.

The massive landslides in the coffee estates and near the houses have left the residents in the lurch.

With the overflowing of Hemmakki Halla, the bridges, roads and culverts in these villages have been damaged. The loss is yet to be ascertained, an officer in charge of Bhadrakali relief centre said.

The rumour on the caving in of Malleshanagudda too is spreading like wildfire.

SP Harish Pande visited the spot and appealed to the villagers of Kotemmakki to shift to the relief centre.

“As the estate owners have deserted their houses following landslides, the labourers are left without work and income. With the damage to the road, the labourers are struggling to reach Kalasa,” said a victim.

The flood from Hemmakki Halla has inundated several acres of paddy fields and arecanut plantations.

A labourer of Hemmakki said, “Somehow, I used to eke out living by working in paddy fields during monsoon. Now, the paddy fields have been damaged and there is no guarantee of employment. I don’t know where to go now.”