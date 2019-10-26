Rain poses hindrance to Charmadi Ghat repair

Heavy rain that has been lashing the region has posed a hindrance to the repair works on Charmadi Ghat stretch.

The stretch will be repaired by the authorities from National Highways after the rain stops, said Mudigere Tahsildar Ramesh.

Speaking after visiting the Charmadi Ghat stretch on Saturday, he said that the National Highways has taken up the repair work. However, the rain is posing a hindrance. The stretch of the road has caved in at several locations. Only light vehicles are allowed to ply on the stretch during day time.

He said tourists clicking selfie near the waterfalls in the Charmadi Ghat has been brought to the notice of the authorities. The beat police should ban clicking of selfies on the stretch.