Rain recedes but situation still grim in DK

The intensity of rain that lashed for the past few days has reduced in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday. Following the red alert issued by IMD, Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil has declared holiday for schools and colleges (degree) on August 8.

In spite of the reduced intensity, the district received an average of 100.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Sullia received the highest rainfall of 157.5 mm followed by Puttur—108.6 mm, Belthangady—99.4 mm, Bantwal—89.0 mm and Mangaluru—61.4 mm.

Rivers in spate

Meanwhile, water-level in River Nethravathi at Bantwal is nearing the danger mark. The level had reached 8.4 metres at 8.30 am with the danger level being 8.5 metres. The water-level of River Nethravathi at Uppinangady had touched 29.7 metres following the downpour in the upper ranges of Western Ghats. Even the water-level in River Kumaradhara at Uppinangady has reached 25 metres.

The water-level in power generation dams are full. At Thumbe dam, the water-level has reached 7 metres and authorities have opened all the gates of the dam to release excess water into the river.

The rough sea has been causing havoc in Someshwara beach. On Wednesday, the stairs (western side) leading to the Someshwara Temple were damaged due to sea erosion. A few of houses on the shore were also been affected by the fury of the waves.

If the water-level in the rivers continue to rise, then low-lying areas will be flooded. The district administration is all set to tackle flood situation and has appointed nodal officers to flood-prone areas.

River Nandini is in spate at Kinnigoli. The low-lying areas of Athuru, Kilenjaru, Kodethooru and Mithabail have been marooned. The road connecting Athurubailu Ganapathi Temple in inundated.

A house belonging to one Lalitha Poojary was damaged at Sasihithlu Alivekodi. The landslide at Arebettu-Golimaru in Veerakamba village of Vittal has damaged arecanut plantations and road. The landslide at Advai in Peruvai resulted in muddy water entering house and farm land.

Several trees were uprooted at Kedigebana, Charmatha and Marakatha in Subrahmanya. Water-level in River Kumaradhara continues to rise at Kukke Subrahmanya. The old bridge across River Kumaradhara is inundated. At least seven electricity poles were damaged on Harihara-Kollamogru and two poles were damaged in Subrahmanya town.

Uprooting of the trees on Kadaba-Subrahmanya road at Kidu and Nettana damaged electricity poles and wires, thus disrupting power supply in the region.

Uprooting of a tree on Subrahmanya-Jalsooru state highway disrupted movement of vehicles for two hours.

Flood water had entered houses at Aladka in Panemangaluru in Bantwal. That apart Jakribettu, Baddakatte fish market, Ajilamogaru Jumma masjid, Kadeshivalaya Sri Lakshminarasimha Temple, Barimaru, Navooru, Maninalkooru, Thumbe and Sarapadi in Bantwal were inundated.