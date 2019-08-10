Rain-related damages: Rs 63 cr loss in Udupi dist

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said Udupi district had incurred a loss of Rs 63 crore due to rain-related damages.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the rain damages, Shobha said more damages were expected in the next couple of days. Three people--Anitha from Kundapur, Subba from Byndoor and Ganga from Cherkadi have lost their lives, she added.

‘No gruel centres’

Gruel centres have not been set up in the district till now. As many as 278 families in Nada village in Byndoor, which was facing the threat of flood, have been shifted to the areas of their choice, she added.

Shobha said that district administration was ready with necessary equipment for rescue operation.

As many as 568 houses have been damaged till now. The assessment of farmland inundated with silt or sand will be done after the water has receded. The revenue inspectors and village accountants have been put on alert, she added.

As many as 2,516 electricity polls were damaged and 2,116 have been restored. Out of 322 transformers that were damaged, 218 have been restored. Mescom officials have been directed to attend the problems 24X7, the MP said.

Shobha also urged people to get their grievances redressed by deputy commissioner. In addition to the available funds of Rs 28.35 crore, an additional Rs 100 crore will be released by the chief minister soon. She added that repair work of roads and bridges damaged in rural areas will also be carried out.

MP said the chief minister had formed three teams to assess the rain damages in the state.

Chief minister himself is leading a team and other two teams are led by the BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and Jagdish Shettar, Shobha said.

A majority of the 9,000 farmers, who had suffered crop loss, have received compensation.