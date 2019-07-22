Rain results in water-logged roads, landslides in DK

The intensity of rain gained momentum in Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

A minor landslide at Bejai Battagudda disrupted the movement of vehicles for some time. Loose soil and a boulder from the hilly area adjacent to the road had caved in. A boulder was cleared to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

A house located at Mascarenhas Garden on Falnir road and the Veeranjaneya Temple at Car Street were inundated.

The lack of stormwater drains resulted in rainwater flowing on the road, thus inconveniencing vehicle users and pedestrians in the city. There was nearly one-foot water on the road at Pumpwell. There were complaints on water-logging at Pandeshwara, Kottara Chowki and Sultan Battery areas.

With the increase in inflow of water, the Maravoor dam was full.

Tree fall

A huge banyan tree collapsed near St Joseph’s School, at Kankanady. Two electricity poles were damaged, and a car and an autorickshaw parked under the tree were damaged. The uprooting of the tree disrupted the traffic on the stretch.

A house was fully damaged at Kunjathbail, but none was injured in the incident. Landslide partially damaged two houses at Madaka in Amblamogaru on the outskirts of the city. The houses belong to Abbas and Razak. An electricity pole too was damaged and Mescom personnel later moved the pole.

In the last 24 hours – ending 8 am on Monday – the district received an average of 66.8 mm rainfall. Mangaluru taluk received the highest of 76.1 mm, followed by Puttur with 75 mm, Bantwal with 66.5 mm, Belthangady with 65.2 mm, and Sullia getting 51 mm rainfall.

Dam water level up

The water level in the AMR dam has reached its full capacity of 18.9 metre.

The water levels in other dams in the district are Disha at 3.8 metres (maximum level is 5 metre), and Thumbe vented dam at 5 metres (maximum storage level is 7 metre). Sagar dam reached its full capacity of 38 metres.

The water level in River Nethravathi stood at 5.7 metre against danger level of 8.5 metre in Bantwal. It touched 25.8 metre at Uppinangady. The water level in River Kumaradhara is 15 metres in Uppinangady.

With sea erosion intensifying in the Someshwara-Ucchila region, there is a threat of Battappady beach road getting washed away in the fury of waves. The Mescom personnel on Sunday had shifted four electricity poles that were facing the threat.

Effects of rain

Subrahmanya and the surrounding areas experienced bountiful rain. As a result, the water levels in River Kumaradhara and Darpana Theertha rivulet have increased. The water-logged road in Subrahmanya inconvenienced people.

Following heavy rain, power supply was snapped at Panja, Guthigaru, Yenekallu, Kollamogru, Kalmakaru, Harihara, Madappady, and other areas.