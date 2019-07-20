Rain soaks coastal districts

Intermittent rains continued to lash different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

Due to clogging of stormwater drains, rainwater overflowed on the road causing inconvenience to vehicle users and pedestrians at Bunts’ Hostel Road, near City Hospital and surrounding areas.

In the past 24 hours, DK has received an average of 43.2 mm rainfall. Bantwal received the highest of 79.2 mm followed by Mangaluru—53.1 mm, Belthangady—42.4 mm, Puttur—21.2 mm and Sullia—20.1 mm.

DK district has received an average of 977.6 mm rainfall since January till July 19. The district had received an average of 2,605.8 mm rainfall last year during the corresponding period.

The normal average rainfall in the month of July is 1,217 mm.

Nandini in spate

River Nandini near Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple at Kateel is in spate with the region receiving bountiful rainfall in the past two days. Farmers who were waiting for good rain after transplanting paddy seedlings heaved a sigh of relief with rain lashing the region.

Artificial flooding

Following artificial flooding in low-lying areas on Thursday, the MCC officials had visited all the low-lying areas and taken up the work of clearing choked drains. Measures have been taken to ensure that people do not face inconvenience, MCC Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer said.

The compound of a house owned by Sujatha Vasanth Suvarna and Cipriyan Castellino at Kodange in Bantwal TMC jurisdiction collapsed.

A landslide occurred near the house of Chandappa at B Mooda.

Houses damaged

Shashikala Monappa Poojary’s house in Sajipanadu and Sarojini Rukma Gowda’s house in Idkidu were partially damaged due to the rains.

The compound of Indira Gandhi canteen at B C Road collapsed following heavy rains. It is said that the lack of stormwater drains triggered the collapse of the wall.