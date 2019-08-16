Rain victims struggling to rebuild lives

With the relief operations commencing in rain-affected Malnad area in Chikkamagaluru, the flood and landslide victims who have lost their houses, farmland, paddy fields and crops are struggling to rebuild their lives.

The victims are unable to go back to their villages in Alekhan Horatti, Madhugundi, Malemane and Durgadahalli in Mudigere taluk. The landslides have cut off the road connecting these villages. Several houses have been damaged. A few victims are staying in relief centres while a few are residing with their friends and relatives.

A total of 1,631 people are provided shelter in 26 relief centres in Mudigere, N R Pura and Chikkamagaluru taluks. With the rainfall receding, a few from relief centres are returning to their villages to inspect their houses.

Umesh from Balehonnur said, “My house is fully damaged and not conducive for living. All the goods in the house have washed away in the flood. I am left with only one option of demolishing the house and constructing a new one. Even plantations have also been damaged. Relief centre is the only roof over us now. Who will listen to us?”

The power supply in more than 20 villages in Mudigere, Balehonnur, Sringeri and N R Pura areas has been disrupted for several days. The work on clearing landslides on several roads is in progress. Work on repairing the damaged bridges has not been taken up. It is estimated that the district has incurred a loss of Rs 260 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said, “Relief centres will be continued till the victims return to their home.”

Schools and colleges have reopened from Friday.