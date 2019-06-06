Raja Seat: Protest against felling of trees

Environmentalists have condemned the move of the Forest Department to fell trees near the entrance of Raja Seat.

Members of the Green City Forum staged a protest at Raja Seat on Wednesday, alleging that the Forest Department officials, who have the responsibility of protecting the trees, have, instead, cut the trees down on the pretext of the development of the park and that the trees were situated in a dangerous position.

The protesters opined that the trees could have been spared, as the trees had been providing shade to the people.

Manjunath, Madikeri Deputy Conservator of Forests, who visited the spot, assured the protesters of planting saplings in the park.

“The Horticulture Department officials had submitted a proposal to the Forest Department to identify trees that were situated in a dangerous position and to fell them as a precautionary measure. Only such trees have been felled,” the official assured.

Cheyyanda Satya, founder-president of the Green City Forum, said that the trees were right in front of the park. “They did not pose any danger to anybody, yet they have been felled by the officials,” he complained.

The Forest Department had decided to fell eight trees around the park. Following widespread anger against the Forest Department, however, the felling of trees has been stopped.

Green City Forum president Jaya Chinnappa, secretary Kolakanda Rajesh and directors Krishnamurthy, Monti Ganesh, Madetira Thimmiah, Ambekallu Navin Kushalappa and Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa were present on the occasion.