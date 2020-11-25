Rajyotsava Puraskara for teachers on November 28

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat will confer Rajyotsava Puraskara for teachers at Devraj Urs Bhavan on November 28.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Wednesday, Kodagu district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president B S Lokesh Sagar said that the programme will begin at 2.30 pm.

Virajpet Arameri Kalancheri Mutt Shantamallikarjuna Swami will grace the occasion. Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan will inaugurate the programme.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani M P, Madikeri Taluk Panchayat President Tekkade Shobha Mohan, DDPI P S Macchado and others will be present.

Lokesh Sagar further said that the programme which was not held for the last seven to eight months owing to Covid-19 will be held regularly in future.

“Teachers who are not members of the Sahitya Parishat too have been considered for the felicitation. Teachers known for innovative methods of teaching will be felicitated. Also, the award-winning teachers will be honoured on the occasion,” he added.

Light songs competition

He said that the district unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat will conduct a district-level Bhavageethe competition in Kushalnagar on November 29.

Also, a Vachana Sahitya Samavesha will be held in Somwarpet on December 12. A Suggi Kavigosthi in Ponnampet, a programme on Dasa compositions in Madikeri and an essay competition in Virajpet have been planned, he added.

District Kannada Sahitya parishat office-bearers Kudekal Santhosh, Nagaraj Shetty, Dayananda, Dhananjaya and Kavan Cariappa were present in the press meet.