Rally organisers reprint invite sans Amulya’s name

The arrest of student-activist Amulya Leona for raising pro-Pakistan slogans made Muslim Aikyatha Vedike remove her name and reprint the invite to the protest rally against CAA, NRC and NPR being planned at Tipu Sultan Garden in Kudroli on February 25.

The organisers had already distributed a few invitations which included the name of Amulya as one of the key speakers, along with Peddi Mutt seer Jnanaprakash Swami Urilinga, B R Bhaskar Prasad, Mohammed Sakhib and Nejma Nazeer.

However, the organisers, not keen on inviting any trouble, removed Amulya’s name from the list of speakers. Amulya was booked under Sedition Act for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In the revised invitation, names of Sudheer Kumar Maroli, H I Sufyan Sakhafi, A K Kukkila, Ilyas Thumbe, K M Iqbal Balia and M G Muhammed had been included as keynote speakers.

Vedike President K Ashraf, who condemned the incident of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, said, ‘’We will not entertain any anti-national activities. We want India to remain united and there will be no place for those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans in our programme. Thus

we reprinted the invitations by removing name of Amulya.’’

The organisers had named the protest venue after Nauseen and Jaleel, who died in the police firing during an anti-CAA protest held in the city on December 19.

A rally will be organised with the slogan ‘Kudroli Chalo’ since Nauseen and Jaleel hail from the region. The family members of Nauseen and Jaleel will also take part in the rally, Ashraf said.

Over 5,000 people from Bunder, Kudroli, Kandak and other parts of the district will take part in the protest rally to be organised between 2 pm and 6 pm. Women will also take part in the protest. Permission has been obtained from police to organise the protest rally, Ashraf said.