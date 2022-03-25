Rama Lakshmana Kambala from March 26

The fifth Rama-Lakshmana Jodukare floodlit Kambala organised by Mangaluru Kambala Samiti will be held at Gold Finch City in Bangrakuloor on March 26 and 27.

Samiti President Capt Brijesh Chowta said the Kambala was initially scheduled in January. Later, it was postponed to March. About 130 pairs of buffaloes are likely to take part.

Karavali Group of Colleges Chairman S Ganesh Rao will inaugurate the Kambala. The competitions will be held in 'Hagga Kiriya,' Hagga Hiriya,' 'Negilu Hiriya,' 'Negilu Kiriya,' 'Kane Halage', 'Adda Halage' categories. Those who splash water to 7.5 kolu height in Kane Halage will be given two pawan gold, those who splash water to 6.5 kolu height will get 1 pawan gold.

The quarter-final, semi-final and finals will be held from March 27 morning. A photography competition has been organised on Mangaluru Kambala.

Kambala reels competition will also be organised. Participants can upload on their Instagram reels from March 26 to 11 am of March 27. The reels should be uploaded with the hashtag mangalurukambla2022, said the Samiti president.