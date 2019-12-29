Ramakunja mourns the death of Pejawar seer

Ramakunja, a nondescript village in Puttur taluk, has excelled in the spheres of education, thanks to the efforts of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, whose original name was Venkatramana.

More than 2,000 students are pursuing their education at the Ramakunjeshwara educational institutions now. The seer had transformed the village into an education hub.

Although started as a Samskrita Pathashaale in 1919, the seer was responsible for starting general education in the school over the years.

The seer was made honorary president of the Sri Ramakunjeshwara School in 1950.

The school was converted into a high school in 1952. The Samskrita Pathashaale that had been functioning from the Sri Ramakunjeshwara Temple Gopura was shifted to its own building in 1981. The Ramakunjeshwara Pre-university College was started in 1984, a first grade college was started later. The Pejawar seer had studied in the school before he was initiated into Sanyasa.

Recalling the contributions of the seer, T Narayana Bhat, convenor, Sri Ramakunjeshwara Vidyavardhaka Sangha, said, “The seer had worked to provide good quality education in the nondescript village of Ramakunja. The people of the seer will always remember him.”

The house where the seer was born is situated at Eratadi in Halenerenki near Ramakunja. M Harinarayana Acharya, son of late Madhusoodana Acharya, Vishwesha Theertha Swami’s brother, resides in the renovated house with his family.