Ramana new chairman of NMPT

A V Ramana, deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust, has been appointed chairman of the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) by the Ministry of Shipping, Government of India, with immediate effect.

He took over from Dr M Beena on Tuesday, sources in NMPT said.

Ramana was chairman in-charge of Cochin Port Trust. He is an alumnus of BITS Pilani. Prior to joining Cochin Port as deputy chairman, he had served as chief mechanical and electrical engineer of Kolkata Port Trust and was instrumental in facilitating the integrated container operation on OOM (Own Operate and Maintain) model.

He also worked as chief administrative officer, Indian Ports Association, and deputy director of the Indian Maritime University.