Rangahabba Natakotsava from tomorrow

Sumanasa Kodavooru Ranga Sanghatane will organise ‘Rangahabba Natakotsava’ from February 24 to March 1, said Sanghatane Honorary President M S Bhat.

The plays will be staged at open air theatre of Ajjarakadu Bhujanga Park at 6.30 pm daily. Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva will inaugurate the programme while MLA Raghupathi Bhat will preside.

Rangahabba Natakotsava is jointly organised by Kannada and Culture department, Udupi City Municipal Council and Pejawar Adhokshaja Mutt.

On February 24, ‘Muddanna Promotion Prasanga’ play will be staged. The play is written by Rajendra Kamath and directed by Girish Byndoor.

On February 25, ‘Kaapa’, a Tulu play, written by Balaksrishna Shibarla and directed by Diwakar Kateel will be staged and Ranga Sadhaka award will be presented to Krishnaraj Vadabhandeshwara.

On February 26, ‘Kolli’, written by J S Bhat and directed by Rohith S Baikadi will be staged and Ranga Sadhaka award will be presented to Ratnakar Kalyani. On February 27, Yakshagana ‘Gadayudda Prasanga’ will be staged under the direction of Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna and Ranga Sadhaka award will be presented to Keshavarao Badanidiyoor.

On February 28, ‘Hucchara Santhe’, comedy, directed and written by Umesh Teli will be staged on February 28. Ranga Sadhaka award will be presented to Kaup Leeladhar Shetty on the occasion.

On February 29, ‘Gondulu’, a play written by Prof Amruth Someshwar and directed by Viddu Ucchil will be staged, and Ranga Sadhaka award will be presented to Ashok Suvarna. The valedictory of Natakotsava will be held on March 1. Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha and thinker Lakshmeesha Tolpady will attend the programme. The book, ‘Lahariya Kadalu’, authored by Gururaj Marpalli, will be released on the occasion. In memory of Yaksha Guru late U Duggappa, Yakshasuma award will be presented to K Narayana Bannanje.

The play, 'Putagosi Manushya’, written and directed by Gururaj Marpalli, will be staged on the occasion.