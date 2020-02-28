‘Rani Abbakka, Chennabairadevi did not get due recognition’

Able rulers, such as Rani Abbakka of Ullal and Chennabhairadevi of Saluva dynasty, did not get their due recognition in the history, despite exhibiting a great deal of valour and patriotism, lamented former History Professor Dr Pundikai Ganapaiah Bhat.

He was speaking during a seminar on ‘Women Rulers of Tulunadu’ held as a part of Ullalada Veerarani Abbakka Utsava, organised by district administration and the Department of Kannada and Culture, at Ravindra Kala Bhavan on the University College campus, Mangaluru, on Thursday.

Bhat stated that Chennabhairadevi of Saluva dynasty, the last ruler of Haduvalli Nagire (Gerusoppe) kingdom which is now part of Uttara Kannada district, was one among the

unsung warriors of Indian history. “Chennabhairadevi, who was a good administrator, reigned from 1554 to 1606. She was the contemporary of Rani Abbakka who fought against Portuguese.

Chennabhairadevi was nicknamed as the ‘Queen of Pepper’ as the best quality pepper grown in her kingdom was exported to European countries in large quantities during her times”, he said.

Tumkur University History department Head Dr Kotresh presided over the session.

Inaugurating the seminar earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh stated that the people’s participation plays an important role in making programmes like Veerarani Abbakka Utsava successful.

Abbakka Rani was the first ruler, who gave a befitting reply to the Portuguese who invaded the coast during fifteenth century AD.

The ideals of Rani Abbakka should be passed on to the generations to come, she added. University College Principal Dr Uday Kumar B opined that the knowledge should be extended beyond classroom syllabus and examination.

He, meanwhile, advised the students to enrich their knowledge by getting acquainted with the history of their region. Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr R Selvamani presided over the programme. Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa, Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Rajesh G were present.