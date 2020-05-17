Rashmika Mandanna arranges food for police, home guards

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has made arrangements to supply food for the police and home guards, who have been implementing lockdown guidelines effectively in Virajpet.

The food is being supplied for 150 people including police and home guards for the last 10 days.

The food is prepared in Serenity Hall owned by Rashmika's father M Madan Mandanna and later taken in a vehicle to reach out to the police and home guards. Arrangements have been made to supply both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Serenity Manager Vikki Changappa said that Rashmika has asked to make arrangement for the food till May 17.