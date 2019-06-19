Ravi bats for Lokayukta probe

There is a need for an in-depth probe by the Lokayukta on the inordinate delay in the completion of Karagada project, said MLA C T Ravi.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Karagada project site recently, he said, "Taluk Panchayat and KDP meeting of the Zilla Panchayat had passed a resolution demanding a Lokayukta probe into the project. The resolution had been sent to the state government. The project that began in 2009 should have been completed within 18 months. The deadline has been extended umpteen number of times. The estimated cost of the project has been escalated from Rs 4 crore to Rs 20 crore."

The MLA said that when Siddaramaiah as a chief minister had visited Siddarameshwara Jayantyutsava in 2014, he had promised to complete the work within three months. Later, all the district in-charge ministers had issued deadlines for the completion of the work. In the recently held meeting, District In-charge Minister K J George had set a deadline of June 15 to complete the work. Unfortunately, the work on the project has not been completed.

The officials do not understand the problems faced by the farmers. The farmers demand an answer from elected representatives on the completion of the project. There is no point in issuing deadlines to complete the project. As a last resort, we have to demand a Lokayukta probe into the work.