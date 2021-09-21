Reach 100% target in Covid-19 vaccination, DC tells officials

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the officials to work towards 100% coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in the district before September 25.

Chairing a meeting at her office on Tuesday, she gathered information from health department officials about the progress of the vaccination drive in urban and rural areas of the district.

“Awareness should be created among people in tribal hamlets, through the mobile teams. Door-to-door visits should be conducted by the health department personnel to convince people of the importance of the vaccination. It should be ensured that all people above 18 years of age, including those working in resorts, homestays and labourers staying in line houses are vaccinated against Covid-19,” she added.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr R Venkatesh said that all measures have been taken to achieve 100% coverage towards the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, before September 25.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Gopinath said that some places such as tribal hamlets are remaining backward in the vaccination drive.

But, with the help of various departments, people are being convinced to take the vaccine, he added.

He said that there are 4,02,560 people in the district above 18 years of age. Among these, 3,64,095 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Coverage of 90.44% has been achieved. A total of 1,57,412 people have obtained both doses, with a coverage of 39.1%, said Dr Gopinath.

City Municipal Council Commissioner Ramdas said that a discussion has been held with the members of the CMC and efforts will be made towards ensuring vaccination of all people above 18 years within the CMC limits.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, district vector-borne disease control officer Dr Mahesh, taluk medical officers Dr Yatiraju, Dr Srinivas and Dr Manjunath were present.

'Reserve land'

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal also convened a meeting on reserving land for waste management.

Department of Land Records Deputy Director Srinivas said that a 10-acre land has been identified near Second Monnangeri, for waste management. The land in Galibeedu is also being inspected.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Dayananda said that the land reserved in Second Monnangeri comes under deemed forest and hence cannot be sanctioned.

However, permission can be obtained from the forest department to convert the land for government use, he added.

CMC Commissioner Ramdas said that a proposal has been submitted for sanctioning 10 acres of land for setting up a waste management unit.

The deputy commissioner directed the CMC commissioner to carry on with the procedures through the proper channels in order to get the allocation of land in Second Monnangeri.

There should be no room for confusion, she added.