'Reclaim revenue land and use it for development works'

District In-charge Minister K J George directed the officials to reclaim the revenue land in those areas where a joint survey of the deemed forest has been completed and use the land for rehabilitation and housing projects.

Speaking at the quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes on Monday, he said, “The land whose boundary has been marked after the survey can be reclaimed and used for the development works.”

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that 1.07 lakh hectares of revenue and Gomala land in the district have one RTC.

“A joint survey is being carried out by the Revenue and Forest Department officials to mark the boundary and to demark the revenue land. Survey of 90,000 hectares of land has been completed,” he added.

As the boundary of the revenue and forest land were not marked, the district administration was finding it difficult to use the land for rehabilitation, construction of anganwadi, schools and hospitals. Once the survey is complete, the district administration will get 52,000 hectares of revenue land, the deputy commissioner informed at the meeting.

Further, he said, “The rain has posed a hindrance to the survey in a few areas. The survey process is likely to be completed in another week. After getting the survey report, the land will be reclaimed.”

MLA Raje Gowda said that land should be earmarked for the crematorium, school, playground and housing projects.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda said that the government has ordered handing over of 1,657.36 acres of land in Kudremukh to the Forest Department as an alternative to the land acquired for the Hubballi-Ankola railway line. The order should be withdrawn. There is a need for land for the rehabilitation of the people.

MLA C T Ravi demanded information on land given in Chikkamagaluru district as an alternative for the acquired land for projects that are implemented outside the district. To which, George said if the government is impressed on the need for land in the district, then an attempt will be made to withdraw the order.

The deputy commissioner said that it has been proposed to use the buildings in Kudremukh Township to house the taluk office of newly carved Kalasa. The proposal will be prepared within two months and will be submitted to the government.

To which an official from the Forest Department said that the Central Empowered Committee has notified the land along with Kuduremukh Township to the Forest Department. No decision had been taken on handing over the township to the Revenue Department.

Ravi said that there was a proposal to set up a police training academy at Kudremukh Township. Hence there is a need for denotification of the land. To which, the minister promised to hold a meeting with the concerned authorities.