'Recognise achievers in Kodagu'

The district administration has disrespected the achievers by discontinuing the district-level Rajyotsava awards, said Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy member P M Ravi.

He said, "Every district in the state, except Kodagu, has been giving the district Rajyotsava awards to the achievers. But, this tradition was stopped nine years ago in Kodagu. There are many achievers in the fields of art, literature, sports, theatre, music, education, agriculture and journalism in the district."

Also, very few achievers are selected to receive the Karnataka Rajyotsava award every year from Kodagu, added Ravi.