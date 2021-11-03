'Recognise achievers in Kodagu'

The district administration has disrespected the achievers by discontinuing the district-level Rajyotsava awards, said Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy member P M Ravi.
He said, "Every district in the state, except Kodagu, has been giving the district Rajyotsava awards to the achievers. But, this tradition was stopped nine years ago in Kodagu. There are many achievers in the fields of art, literature, sports, theatre, music, education, agriculture and journalism in the district."
Also, very few achievers are selected to receive the Karnataka Rajyotsava award every year from Kodagu, added Ravi.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan
Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials
'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna
Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?
Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic
Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like