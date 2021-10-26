Recover misappropriated Lamps funds: MLA

The Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (Lamps) have been established for the progress of the tribal community. Misappropriation of funds in the society is condemnable, said Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan.

He was speaking after inaugurating a warehouse of 400 metric tonne storage capacity, built at a cost of Rs 31.20 lakh, by the department of cooperation, on the premises of Lamps in Basavanahalli, on Tuesday.

Appachu said that the society cannot progress if some people misuse the funds. People in cooperative societies should be honest. Last year’s audit has revealed the misuse of funds.

To a query raised during the Assembly session, the minister had replied that the former president of the Lamps had misused the funds.

The former president, Raja Rao, should deposit the amount to the society, he said and directed the officials to take appropriate action to recover the misappropriated funds.

The MLA called upon the tribal people to become financially stable by selling forest products.

He also alleged that tribal community members are being converted to other religions.

Those who have been converted will not be eligible to receive benefits from the government, he added.

Cooperative department deputy registrar B K Salim said that the department has been supporting the tribals who are making their livelihoods through the sale of forest produce.

The members should utilise the programmes implemented by the Lamps, he said.

Lamps Basavanahalli president R K Chandru presided over the programme.

Project coordination officer K Srinivas, cooperative development officer, RFO Ananya Kumar, Lamps vice president B N Manu and others were present.