Recoveries outnumber Covid-19 fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

Fresh Covid-19 cases outnumbered discharges in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. A total of 404 infected patients recovered from the disease and they were discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 233 fresh Covid-19 cases, thus taking the tally to 20,367. The district administration recorded eight more fatalities.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that ILI contributed the highest number of cases at 105. The contact tracing of 41 infected patients are under progress. While nine infected were suffering from SARI and 78 infected were the primary contacts of the already infected persons.

Mangaluru continues to contribute the highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 122, followed by Bantwal at 53. Thirty seven cases were reported from other districts, 10 from Belthangady, six in Puttur and five in Sullia. The district has 4,371 active Covid-19 cases. They are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, Covid Care Centres and home isolation.

Dakshina Kannada's Covid-19 tally:

Total cases: 20,367

Total discharges: 15,505

Total active cases: 4,371