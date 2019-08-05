Red alert declared in Kodagu from Aug 7 to 9

Following predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on heavy rain, an orange alert has been declared in Kodagu on August 6 and red alert between August 7 and 9.

Rainfall of 115 mm to 204 mm is expected on Tuesday. It is presumed that the region may receive up to 204 mm rain, from August 7 to 9.

The district administration has asked the people to remain cautious.

During the last 24 hours ending on Monday 8 am, Virajpet, Madikeri and Somwarpet received rainfall of 69 mm, 62 mm and 53 mm respectively. Bhagamandala alone received 154 mm rain while 100 mm of rainfall was recorded in Ponnampet.

Bhagamandala-Napoklu Road was waterlogged on Monday, following which the road connectivity was lost. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya visited the spot. A significant rise in water level was found in Triveni Sangama, Rivers Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha.

Fields were inundated in Begurukolli. There was a traffic logjam on Chennangolli as a huge tree was uprooted. Similar incidents have occurred in various parts of the district and there have been disruptions in power supply in rural areas.

Water is flowing above the danger level at Malluru bridge. Keere stream is in spate. A house was damaged as a protective wall collapsed on it. Luckily, no people were inside the house during the incident.