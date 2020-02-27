Red Cross Bhavan to come up at a cost of Rs 1.3 cr in Madikeri

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, who is also the chairperson of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) district committee, performed the ground-breaking for Red Cross Bhavan at Stewart Hill in the town on Thursday.

Speaking during the formal programme, IRCS State Committee Chairman Naganna said that the IRCS had always assisted in the relief measures, including the floods in Kodagu.

“The Red Cross Bhavan will provide timely assistance to the people affected by calamities”.

Naganna said that a grant of Rs 50 lakh was reserved by the IRCS district committee and Rs 25 lakh by the state committee for the Red Cross Bhavan.

He said another Rs 10 lakh will be provided in the next phase by the IRCS state committee. Making use of the funds provided by elected representatives, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a warehouse and an office will be constructed, he added.

IRCS Kodagu head B K Ravindra Rai stated that the Red Cross Bhavan was planned to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore on 12.50 cents of land, and the work would be carried out by Nirmithi Kendra.

IRCS Kodagu General Secretary H R Muralidhar said that the branch of the IRCS was commissioned in Kodagu in 1952, with the efforts of the then Chief Minister of Coorg state, C M Poonacha.

Former IRCS State general Secretary Ashok Kumar Shetty, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Dr Vishal, Nirmithi Kendra Officer Sachin, CMC Commissioner M L Ramesh and IRCS district Vice President H T Anil were present.