Reduce Covid fatality rate in Kodagu: Somanna tells doctors

District In-charge Minister V Somanna has appealed to the doctors to reduce the Covid fatality rate in Kodagu district.

For the last 18 days, the district is recording an average of seven deaths daily.

He said this while speaking to the heads of the institute and the final year students of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

A total of 233 lives have been lost in Kodagu so far.

“Kodagu is a tiny district. The district has one government medical college, two taluk hospitals, in addition to community health centres and PHCs. The hospitals are fullfledged with expert doctors. In spite of it, why is the district not reducing the fatality rate? he sought to know.

The doctors should discharge their duties effectively and should bring the death rate to 0. It looks like there is a lack of willpower among the doctors, along with social concern, said the minister.

The doctors should showcase their talent now in treating the patients. The Covid infected should be given medicines within the time frame to save their lives, he added.

CCTV cameras should be installed in all the hospitals including the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences. The doctors should interact with the deputy commissioner daily via video conference, he said.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said the doctors in Covid hospital should enquire about the health of the patients after wearing a PPE kit.

They should instil confidence in the patients. It is a challenge for doctors to treat patients, he added.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that the doctors should respond well when people call the helpline.

MLC Sunil Subramani, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and others were present.