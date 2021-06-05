Reduce Covid positivity rate to below 6%: Bopaiah

Ward members, Asha and anganwadi workers should strive to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the district, said MLA K G Bopaiah.

Chairing a Covid task force meeting in Virajpet, he said that the positivity rate in the taluk has reduced to 12% from 18%. Efforts should be made to reduce it to below 6%.

Compared to villages, the positivity rate in urban areas is high. Barring Gowrikere ward, Covid-19 cases are there in all other wards in Virajpet.

Town Panchayat chief officer A M Sridhar said that there are 82 Covid-infected people in 18 wards of the Town Panchayat. A majority of them are undergoing treatment in the Covid Care Centre.

Member Mohammed Rafi said that it takes three days for the report on the RT-PCR test to arrive. By the time the report arrives, the infected would have already spread Covid-19 among others.

As 14 people including seven children were tested positive for Covid in the Subhashnagara ward, there is a need to sanitise the entire ward, he said.

Reacting to it, MLA K G Bopaiah said, “If people test positive for Covid-19, then their primary and secondary contacts should be tested.”

Medical officer Dr Vishwanath Simpi also directed the chief officer to initiate measures to sanitise Subhashnagara and Nehru Nagara wards.

The MLA said Gowrikere ward is free from Covid-19. He lauded the efforts of the task force committee and ward members.