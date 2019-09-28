‘Referral letter for pvt hospitals to be cancelled’

Health Minister Sreeramulu has said that the referral letter made mandatory for treatment at private hospitals will be cancelled under Ayushman Bharat programme.

Sreeramulu, after visiting Shambhu Ratnamma Shedthi Haji Abdullah Memorial Children and Maternity Hospital on Saturday, said that the referral letter is mandatory for all patients from government-run hospitals.

“Only first and second stage patients under the scheme should produce the referral letter. Third stage patients can approach private hospitals directly for treatment. The programme offers benefits for various diseases,” he said.

“A notification will be issued on the relaxation of the scheme shortly.”

He said that fourth stage patients are eligible to receive treatment in private hospitals without a referral letter from government hospitals. The provision will be extended to third stage patients.

Dialysis machines

He also urged doctors and staff at government hospitals to be compassionate towards the poor.

The minister promised to sanction additional five dialysis machines and MRI scan facility to the district hospital at Ajjarakadu shortly.

“At present, the hospital has 10 dialysis machines. About 800 patients avail of the treatment. If the hospital is upgraded, then all the facilities will be made available,” he added.