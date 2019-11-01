Regional culture of Karnataka is diverse, unique: DC

The spirit of Karnataka Rajyotsava was witnessed on the premises of Old Fort in Madikeri on Friday. The celebrations went smoothly as rain took a break on the day.

After hoisting the national flag, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that Kannada-speaking areas which were scattered before Independence and were reorganised on November 1, 1956.

Annies said the state of Mysore came into existence on November 1, 1956, after unifying the Kannada-speaking regions. Kannagidas scattered in various regions came under a single umbrella called Mysuru state, which was later renamed as Karnataka in 1973, she added.

The people of Karnataka are brave, have self-respect, well-behaved, peace-lovers and intellectuals. It is the duty of all the Kannadigas to preserve the language, culture and heritage of Karnataka. Everybody should make efforts to rekindling the pride of Kannada heritage in the hearts of people, the deputy commissioner said.

“The regional culture of Karnataka is diverse and unique, which is the specialty of our state.”

She, meanwhile, lauded the ‘Kodavas’ for coming over the agony caused by floods in the district.

“The Kodava people have been exhibiting their positive attitude in rebuilding their lives.”

Quoting the lines from the song ‘Hacchevu Kannadada Deepa’, penned by D S Karki, the deputy commissioner said the light of Kannada should be lit in every house and mind to spread peace everywhere. Collective efforts are needed in this regard,

she added.

MLCs Sunil Subramani and Veena Acchaiah, Taluk Panchayat President Tekkade Shobha Mohan, Kannada Sahitya Parishat district President B S Lokesh Sagar, Superintendent of Police Suman D Penneker, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha and Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda were present.

Prior to the formal programme, a cultural procession was taken out from Gandhi Mantapa to the programme venue.