Register all PG accommodations by Aug-end: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati instructed the officials to register all the paying guest (PG) accommodation facilities in the district by August end.

She was speaking at the district-level coordination committee meeting of Women and Child Welfare Department held DC’s office in Manipal on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner said there were several PG facilities that provide accommodation to women and students in the district.

Korlapati instructed the district and Women and Child department deputy director to look into the facilities offered at the working women hostel in Manipal.

Toll-free number

“The toll-free number 181 is available for women to seek help. They can register complaints about the problems they face,” she said.

Korlapati said that the officers should submit the report on the measures taken over the calls received.

Stressing on the need for stringent measures to ensure the rehabilitation of the rescued child beggars, the DC said the rescued children should be given education and DDPI should constantly monitor the children’s enrollment in the schools.

“If these children continue their education, they should be recognised after one year of their education in the Makkala Grama Sabha.”

Drug abuse

Korlapati also sought a report on the number of visits paid by the government doctors to the schools and colleges, where drug abuse was reported.

In-charge DHO Dr M G Ram said that nodal officers were appointed to train the teachers to create awareness about drug abuse in schools and colleges.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra said that the department was chasing on the clues over online supply of drugs to the students.

The deputy commissioner said that cyber crime should be assigned the duty to nab the culprits. She said that the medical shops which give medicines without prescription should be noted down.

Child marriages

Korlapati said that awareness should be created over the child marriages.

ASP said that 13 cases were registered under Prevention of Dowry Act and another 29 cases registered for domestic violence in 2019 until July 16.

As many as 32 cases are reported in Sakhi, one-stop centre, from November 2018 to June 2019. Of which 20 are sorted out.

Eleven cases are under trial in court and another is pending for inquiry. As much as Rs 25,000 is offered to three beneficiaries under Sthairya Nidhi, he added.