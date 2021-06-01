Register for assistance on Seva Sindhu before June 5

Register for assistance on Seva Sindhu before June 5

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 01 2021, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 23:33 ist

Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy member P M Ravi has requested the artistes to register through the Seva Sindhu online portal before June 5, for the assistance package of Rs 3,000 provided by the government, for artistes who have been affected by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the press release, he stated that some artistes have already applied for assistance. Artistes who are not fluent in the Tulu language may also opt for the facility.

The artistes applying for the assistance should be above 35 years of age. They should have experience of a minimum of 10 years in their artform. They should not be receiving any monthly pension from the Department of Kannada and Culture or should not be a government employee.

Also, the artistes applying for the Covid-19 assistance should not be beneficiaries of other schemes of the Department of Kannada and Culture, such as subsidies under tribal sub-plan, musical instruments and costume subsidies or subsidies for the purchase of sculpture or art exhibitions.

The applicants are required to submit their address proof, Aadhaar number and related documents, he stated.

The artistes who do not possess knowledge of Tulu may call 99720 73295.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy
assistance package
artistes
Seva Sindhu portal
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 