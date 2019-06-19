'Registration of mosques mandatory'

It is mandatory for all the mosques in the district to be registered with the Wakf Board, said district Wakf Board Advisory Committee chairman K A Yakub.

Chairing the first meeting of the newly formed administrative committee of the district Wakf Board Advisory Committee in Madikeri recently, he said that only 148 mosques in the district have been enrolled with the Wakf Board. The rest of the mosques need to be registered.

"It has come to the notice of the Wakf Board that the Jama-ats in the district have not been conducting general body meetings. The Jama-ats are supposed to hold meetings once in three years. Notices will be served to such Jama-ats in this regard," he said.

The district Wakf Board Advisory Committee chairman noted that the Wakf land in Ranger block in Somwarpet, which was owned by the Jamia Masjid, had been encroached. The encroached land is confirmed to be a Wakf land, as per the survey carried out under the guidance of the deputy commissioner and the district Superintendent of Police.

He meanwhile stated that Kodagu district Wakf Advisory committee will conduct workshops in Suntikoppa and Virajpet in August, on the schemes meant for the minority. The heads and secretaries of all Jama-ats are requested to be present.

Kodagu district Wakf Board Advisory committee vice presidents Abdul Khader and Abdul Rehman were present in the meeting.