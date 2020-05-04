Relaxation of lockdown: Few shops open

The 12-hour relaxation of lockdown ushered in normalcy in Mangaluru and in different parts of Dakshina Kannada district. Barring buses, all the vehicles plied on the roads.

Autorickshaws and taxis also operated and ferried people to different destinations.

Shops which sold shoes, sandals, electronic goods and stationery, that were closed for 40 days, opened on Monday. Many were seen removing the thick layer of dust that had accumulated inside the shops in the morning.

Shops in malls, markets continued to remain closed, to avoid large gathering of people as directed by the district administration.

Many migrant labourers were seen waiting for work near NGO hall premises and at Bunder. A few people were also seen waiting at bus stops to return to their respective places.

Hotels and restaurants continued to remain closed. Some hotels have started takeaway services.

The density of people and vehicles was high in Uppinangady, Kadaba, Puttur and it led to traffic congestion on the roads.

On noticing the readymade garment, gutka, paan shops open in Uppinangady, officials rushed and ordered the closure of such shops.

There was a rush in banks as well. Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has made it clear that though relaxation was extended till 7 pm, it does not mean that people can roam freely.

With two places being declared containment zones within Mangaluru City Corporation limits, following reports of two positive cases each, a majority of the people were seen wearing masks while moving around.