Release compensation for crop loss: Coffee growers

Coffee growers have urged authorities to initiate measures to disburse compensation for the loss of crops incurred by the coffee growers and farmers.

Though the state government had announced compensation for the loss of crops incurred following natural calamities in the district, farmers are still waiting for the compensation amount.

The growers said that they had submitted the applications to the revenue department, along with the documents a few months ago. In spite of it, the compensation amount has not reached the growers.

Coffee Board former vice president Sannuvanda Kaverappa said that the growers have been incurring losses for the last few years. The announced compensation is yet to reach the growers.

The coffee growers are in distress. The district administration should initiate measures to distribute compensation, he added.