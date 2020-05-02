'Release scholarship money for students'

All College Students Association urged the deputy commissioner and the chief minister to deposit the scholarship amount in the bank account of students at the earliest.

The students are in distress after the lockdown was announced, the association stated in a press release.

Association leaders Bathish Alakemajalu, Gurudatmalli, Siddik Katipalla said, “Scholarship amount had been released to some students. A few educational institutions had not credited the amount in the bank account of students. The government should ensure that the scholarship amount reaches the students. The students are worried as SSLC and PU exams had not been conducted due to lockdown. Thousands of students from outside the state are stranded in the district and are facing many inconveniences in sourcing food and other facilities.”