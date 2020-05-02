'Release scholarship money for students'

'Release scholarship money for students'

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 02 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 20:02 ist

All College Students Association urged the deputy commissioner and the chief minister to deposit the scholarship amount in the bank account of students at the earliest.

The students are in distress after the lockdown was announced, the association stated in a press release.

Association leaders Bathish Alakemajalu, Gurudatmalli, Siddik Katipalla said, “Scholarship amount had been released to some students. A few educational institutions had not credited the amount in the bank account of students. The government should ensure that the scholarship amount reaches the students. The students are worried as SSLC and PU exams had not been conducted due to lockdown. Thousands of students from outside the state are stranded in the district and are facing many inconveniences in sourcing food and other facilities.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
All College Students Association
urges DC
chief minister
scholarship amount
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 