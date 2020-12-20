Religious fervour marks Champa Shashti in Kodagu

Subrahmanya Shashti or Champa Shashti was celebrated across Kodagu district on Sunday.

At Sri Udbhava Subrahmanya Swamy Temple in Koodige, the confluence of Cauvery and Harangi in Northern Kodagu, the annual car festival was held on the occasion of Champa Shashti.

‘Abhisheka’ and Mahamangalarathi’ were held at the temple from the morning. Later, special rituals of ‘Digbali’, ‘Ratha Bali’ and ‘Ratha Puja’ were held as a part of the festival.

The idol of the presiding deity Lord Subrahmanya and the temple premises were decorated with flowers on the occasion.

There was a limited gathering at the temple and during the car festival, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The idol of the lord was placed in the decorated chariot at 8.30 am. After the puja, the chariot was pulled by the devotees, from the temple premises till Koodumangaluru Samudaya Bhavana. The people raised victory slogans on the occasion.

Devotees offered serpent hood made out of silver, in fulfilment of their vows. Several people offered special prayers for the elimination of ‘Sarpa Dosha’ and Karma Dosha’.

‘Anna Prasada’ was served to the devotees, by the temple committee.

Temple committee chairman Riki Ayyappa, secretary D K Ponnappa and others were present.

Special prayers were offered at various temples in Napoklu including Lakshmi Venkatarama Temple in Kakkundakadu. ‘Ashlesha Bali’ and ‘Mahapuje’ were held.

In Shanivarasanthe, people distributed vegetables as a part of the rituals observed on Subrahmanya Shashti.

Devotees observed fast in the morning, after offering ‘Thani’ to Lord Subrahmanya. Later, they took meals with the sambar prepared out of the vegetables they received from their friends and relatives.

Puja was offered at Ganapathi-Chandramouleshwara-Parvathi Temple, Sri Rama Mandira and Adarsha Vijaya Vinayaka Temple on the occasion.

At the Nagarabana near Anekere in Somwarpet, women offered milk to the Nagarakallu at the peepul tree in the premises of Sri Udbhava Subrahmanya Swamy Temple, near the market.