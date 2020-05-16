Religious leaders appeal DC to open places of worship

Religious leaders from Kodagu met Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and requested her to give permission to open places of worship such as temples and mosques, along with keeping in place the norms of social distancing.

"During the traumatic times of lockdown, the religious centres provide peace of mind to the people. Therefore, permission may be granted to open the religious places and to perform prayers, while not disturbing the rules of lockdown. Offering prayers for the well being of society will help in boosting the confidence of people," they stated.

Receiving the memorandum, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the decision in this regard will be made after May 17.

Kirikodli Mutt pontiff Sri Sadashiva Swami, District Deputy Khazis Abdul Faizi, Muhammed Musliar, District Wakf Advisory Committee president K A Yakoob, leaders Umar Faizi, Afil Sayyadi, Muhammed Hazi, Noor Huda and Sulaiman were present.