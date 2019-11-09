Religious leaders welcome SC’s verdict on Ayodhya

Elaborate security arrangement had been made to maintain law and order in the district following Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya dispute. The schools and colleges remained closed in the district.

The police had strengthened security at Sharada Mutt, Jamiya Masjid and other places of religious worship in the district.

All the vehicles were checked while entering into the district at checkposts. The police personnel were deployed at sensitive areas in the district. All the liquor shops remained closed.

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya dispute, Sringeri Sharada Mutt senior pontiff Personal Assistant Krishnamurthy Bhat said, “Many have lost their lives for Ayodhya dispute and the judgement has put an end to long pending case.”

Sringeri Jamiya Masjid member S Nisar Ahmmed said, “Had Ram Mandir and Masjid was constructed at a same spot, then the harmony between Hindus and Muslims would have

strengthened.”

NR Pura Taluk Kuruba Samaja President K H A Prasanna said, “Indians were waiting for the verdict for the last several decades. It is a historic day. Let us forget all the hatred and live in harmony in the society.”

Kadur Lababin Sunnath Masjid President Sadath Hussain Sharief said, “There is no scope for petty politics of dividing the society among the religions.

Let the Masjid be built on five acre land as per the direction of the Supreme Court. As a citizens, let us all honour the judgement and live in harmony. The judgement has put an end to the long pending dispute.”